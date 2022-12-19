Submitted by Judy Smith
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group recently held its Thanksgiving fitness class at The Club on St. Simon’s Island.
The class is offered free of charge from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Club. It is open to anyone with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
Pictured with class members is program director and senior instructor, Scott Fedisin, kneeling far right, and his assistants Jessica Bush, standing just behind Scott, and Stephanie Schleicher.