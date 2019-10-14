By Rosemary Maulden
A Small Standard Flower Show sponsored by the Glynn County Garden Club Council’s clubs — Blythe Island Garden Club, Magnolia Garden Club and Urbana Garden Club, in conjunction with the annual Exchange Club Fair, will be held Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 at the fairgrounds in Brunswick.
This year’s flower show is titled “It Is All About Time” and is chaired by Brenda Griner of Blythe Island Garden Club. The show will include creative line-mass designs, framed spatial designs, floor designs and quality horticulture specimens displayed for attendees to see. The show will be judged by nationally accredited flower show judges.
Horticulture entries must be entered starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 and entry cards must be completed by 6 p.m., with exception of perishable boom (section A-C annuals, perennials and bulb types) which may be entered on between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Oct. 29. Sections D-G (decorative foliage, trees, shrubs and container grown) must be entered on Oct. 29. Exhibits entries for all divisions must be removed from the showroom between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Local youth will enter designs section — creative petite designs and horticulture specimens in the Youth Division. Both adults and youth have been working diligently to make this an outstanding, fun and educational affair. The show will be open to the public.