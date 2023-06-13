The Glynn Amateur Radio Association will be conducting demonstrations of ham radio capabilities at the annual ARRL Field Day event at Blythe Island Regional Park Shelter 5 beginning at 2 p.m. June 24. The public is invited to observe and learn about emergency radio communications setup and preparedness and communicating with other radio operators all around the world. A radio station will be set up for members of the public to “get on the air.”
Pictured are Jackie Clark, from left, Worth Clark, David Barney, Bill Lennox, Angie Hayden, Mel Hayden, Scotty Ratcliffe and Scott Duckworth.