The Glynn Amateur Radio Association will be conducting demonstrations of ham radio capabilities at the annual ARRL Field Day event at Blythe Island Regional Park Shelter 5 beginning at 2 p.m. June 24. The public is invited to observe and learn about emergency radio communications setup and preparedness and communicating with other radio operators all around the world. A radio station will be set up for members of the public to “get on the air.”

Pictured are Jackie Clark, from left, Worth Clark, David Barney, Bill Lennox, Angie Hayden, Mel Hayden, Scotty Ratcliffe and Scott Duckworth.

More from this section

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.