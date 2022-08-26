Submitted by John Alexander
Angela Hayden, president of Glynn Amateur Radio Association, and John Alexander, secretary of the association, presented a check for $2,300 to Andrew Leanza, director of Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security. This donation will cover the cost for installing an antenna system to provide backup communications to the Emergency Operations Center in the event of hurricane and other severe weather occurrences. The short wave radio system will be coordinated with similar systems in all southeast Georgia county emergency operations centers. Pictured are Hayden, from left, Leanza, and Alexander.