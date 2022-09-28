Submitted by Layne Weaver
The 2022 High Tide yearbook, Balanced, has been awarded a second place rating from the National Scholastic Press Association. The NSPA is a journalistic organization that promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism as accepted and practiced by print, broadcast and digital media in the United States. School journalism departments from all around the USA enter their publications to NSPA for yearly critique. The staff is awaiting additional critiques results to come later this year.
The 2022 High Tide Staff is as follows: Editor-in-chief Victoria Williamson; Kailah Partridge; Jada Patrick, Banks Harrison, Sofia Quintanar, Ava Ellison, Miles Young, Ella Bell LeZotte, Cora Sedgebeer, Thames Cranz, Clare Pacella, Akkiria Mountain, Jackie Edwards, Evie Akridge, Haley Heiser, Tyler Brashear, Wilder Cate and Austin Harris.