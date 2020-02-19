Submitted by Mary Henning
The Glynn Academy Model United Nations team recently attended the Model UN competition at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. There were 425 students from 20 high schools from Georgia and South Carolina. Glynn Academy fielded a team of 51 students. Glynn Academy won the highest award: Outstanding school, and brought home the Golden Eagle trophy for the sixth year in a row. Congratulations to all of the hard working delegates and congratulations to the following students who won individual awards:
Outstanding school: Glynn Academy
Outstanding delegate (the highest award given): Ashleigh Meader
Distinguished delegate: Ivan Barr, Sean Kim, Caroline Lokey, Ares Ellis, PJ Albenice, Thomas Hunter, Annika Buchli, Collin Young, Marlena Bolton, Michael Mitchell, Madison Cornelius, Landon Wilson
Honorable Mention: Maggie Jenkins, Cameron Kasper, Ellie Watkins, Josh Brumbach, Aiden Schaefer
Pictured are the attendees in Statesboro.