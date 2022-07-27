The Governor’s Honors Program is a highly-selective summer academic program for rising juniors and seniors who demonstrate excellence in a particular area of study.
Students chosen for the program reside on the Berry College campus this summer from June 19 to July 16 while attending enrichment courses in their area of study.
Seven students were selected from Glynn Academy. They were Kaeli Lawrence, social studies; Ryan Walsh, math; Dalia Darazim, communication arts; Austin Lofquist, theatre; Aidan Schaefer, German; Riley O’Halloran, dance; and Lily Kate Akins, instrumental music.
Pictured are Riley O’Halloran, from left, Austin Lofquist, Kaeli Lawrence, Dalia Darazim, Lily Kate Akins, Ryan Walsh and Aidan Schaefer.