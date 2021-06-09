060721_JROTC

Cadet Staff Sergeant Jonah Vicent received the Bronze JROTC Medal on May 18 from the Sons of the American Revolution. Marshes of Glynn Chapter Representative Jimmy Boatright presented the medal to him at Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick. This medal is honored to cadets who have exhibited the highest leadership, military bearing, and excellence standards. Pictured are Jonah Vicent and Jimmy Boatright.

