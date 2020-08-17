This month, Glynn Academy Student Council has partnered with Communities in Schools to conduct a school supply drive. A donation box has been placed at Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island and the Arté Pizza in the Target shopping center in Brunswick. Donations may be dropped off from Aug. 10 to today. They are requesting binders and backpacks. Thank you to Communities in Schools for partnering with us to distribute all donations to learners in our hometown! To stay informed on student council events, follow @GlynnStudentCouncil on Instagram. Pictured are Sammie Stringer, from left, Violet Valverde, Corinne Hill, Ellie Watkins and Helena Hardy.
Glynn Academy Student Council to hold donation drive
More from this section
There comes a time in everyone’s life when they will want to transition to a more manageable living space. The new term used for this is “rightsizing.” Perhaps it will be a move to a one-level home for mobility purposes. Perhaps living alone is no longer a desired option and the move will be…
KINGSLAND — Staff at a new technical college in Kingsland were busy Thursday setting up classrooms for the start of the school year less than two weeks away.
Chris Conrad created a business plan in high school that has turned into more than a classroom assignment.
Islands Planning Commissioners will meet Tuesday night to once again consider approving or denying the design for a proposed art museum in the Pier Village and the demolition of the buildings currently sitting in the block at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
By CONTRIBUTED REPORT
Paying $2.7 million to pave a little less than 5 miles of dirt road between Sterling and Everett might seem like a high price, but county officials consider it a necessary expense.
Latest News
- Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht
- Sharp rise in virus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast
- EU chief convenes emergency video summit to discuss Belarus elections and post-poll violence
- 2020 Watch: Democrats begin their all-virtual convention
- 3 Texas officers shot by gunman, who holds 3 people in home
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal prison in Charlton County closing
- Woman charged with vehicular homicide in causeway crash
- Calhoun turns self in deadly crash, held without bond
- School board votes for student mask mandate
- Police say man's death in back yard was homicide
- Superintendent shares opening plans for Glynn County Schools
- GSP: Cyclist was at fault in fatal crash with DUI driver
- Deaths continue to rise as funeral homes see influx due to COVID-19
- Frontline Hero: Respiratory Therapists: Working at the Epicenter of a Pandemic
- Schedule changes follow decision by Savannah-Chatham County Schools
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.