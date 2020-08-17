081720_sga
This month, Glynn Academy Student Council has partnered with Communities in Schools to conduct a school supply drive. A donation box has been placed at Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island and the Arté Pizza in the Target shopping center in Brunswick. Donations may be dropped off from Aug. 10 to today. They are requesting binders and backpacks. Thank you to Communities in Schools for partnering with us to distribute all donations to learners in our hometown! To stay informed on student council events, follow @GlynnStudentCouncil on Instagram. Pictured are Sammie Stringer, from left, Violet Valverde, Corinne Hill, Ellie Watkins and Helena Hardy.

Company helps with life's transitions

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they will want to transition to a more manageable living space. The new term used for this is “rightsizing.” Perhaps it will be a move to a one-level home for mobility purposes. Perhaps living alone is no longer a desired option and the move will be…

Technical college set to open

KINGSLAND — Staff at a new technical college in Kingsland were busy Thursday setting up classrooms for the start of the school year less than two weeks away.