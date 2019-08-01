Glynn Academy graduate donates time to music program

During the past school year, the Glynn Academy Class of 2019 graduate Brianna Milks donated more than 150 hours of volunteer service to the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra by teaching orchestra strings at St. Francis Xavier School. Her youth apprenticeship hours were monitored by Glynn County Schools’ Work-Based Learning program’s director Susan Faulk and Amy Miller, SFX’s music teacher.
To help develop young strings musicians at SFX, Brianna taught individual lessons, small ensembles and SFX’s strings orchestra each week. She was honored by St. Francis at its year-end concert, and with a new GIYO $500 scholarship given annually by Ted and JoAnn Davis to the graduate who has most benefited the youth orchestra through strings advocacy. Brianna is shown, left, with members of St. Francis’ Crusader Orchestra.