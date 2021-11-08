Submitted by Erica Veal
Members of the Glynn Academy chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently traveled to Perry to participate in the Georgia FBLA Fall Motivational Rally.
The rally included recognizing national FBLA winners and a motivational speaker. The students were also able to enjoy the Georgia National Fair after the event.
Pictured on the front row are Lindsay Mangieri, teacher, from left; Oreas Squires, teacher; Trenton Williams, Jalen Mays, Fernanda Perez, Alexandra Cheong-Calimano and Kaylee Scarboro. On the second row are Ashley Ramirez, from left, Yamileth Lopez, Litzy Joaquin-Martinez, Yoshika Ino, and Erica Veal, teacher. On the third row are Makay Lewis, from left, Jordyn Glaser, Jose Martinez-Ruiz, Raymond Mills, Charlie Bryd, Briggs Loper, Jordyn WIlliams, Peerson Juliano, Ella Rozman, Madison Pruitt, Laney George and Savannah Harris. On the fourth row are John McCleod, from left, Robert Richardson, Taryn Fenwick, Ian Dwyer, Robert Wray, Natasha Kendall, Brennan Wood, James Neal, Reece Baker, Shruti Bhagu, Sarah Bagley, Lily Stewart, Brooke Strickland, Ali Murphy, Emma Johnston and D’Nae Francis.