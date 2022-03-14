030722_FBLA
Submitted by Erica Veal

Glynn Academy’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently received a sponsorship donation from King & Prince Seafood in Brunswick.

King & Prince Seafood issued a Silver Level sponsorship and check to the chapter. This sponsorship benefits the FBLA members’ competition and travel fees to State and Nationals.

One of the goals of FBLA is to bring business and students together in a positive working environment.

To learn more about the FBLA Business Sponsorship Program, contact Erica Veal at eveal@glynn.k12.ga.us. Pictured are Jalen Mays, Glynn Academy FBLA president, left, and Scott Sullins, vice president of operations at King & Prince Seafood.

