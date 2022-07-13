Submitted by Erica Veal
For the first time in 16 years, Glynn Academy students qualified to represent the state of Georgia at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois. During the conference on June 28 to July 2, members competed, attended workshops, networked and attained skills in leadership development and teamwork.
Eight members competed in Chicago, with the team of Olivia Jarrell, Jalen Mays and Sarah Jane Veal placing fourth out of 91 teams in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report. Olivia Jarrell was one of the only 20 students nationally to receive the Capstone Award, the highest level of the Business Achievement Award program.
Other national competitors were Lexi Veal and Chelsea Yates in broadcast journalism; Katie Hickson, Sara Jane Veal, Abigail Winford in Introduction to social media strategies and Anthony Tortorete in open networking events.
Pictured are Jalen Mays, from left, Lexi Veal, Abigail Winford, Olivia Jarrell, Katie Hickson, Sara Jane Veal, Chelsea Yates and Anthony Tortorete.