Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Green Scene of Coastal Georgia recently presented the Glynn Academy Environmental Club with a monetary donation and certificate of appreciation for their volunteer efforts with the 2020 Green Screen Eco Film Festival. Environmental Club members served as event day volunteers and helped promote the film festival.
Green Scene of Coastal Georgia is a nonprofit organization created to promote sustainable business practices that are environmentally friendly. Green Scene of Coastal Georgia is comprised of organizations, agencies, and members of the general public working together in furthering sustainable options and practices in the Golden Isles of Georgia. Pictured on the back row are Lea King-Badyna, from left, Suzanne Walker, Sarah Weese, Isabelle Zantow. On the front row are Stephanie Chewning and Gracie Wenzel.