Submitted by Jan Sala
The Glynn Academy Class of 1967 recently celebrated its 70th Birthday Party at Brunswick Country Club. Andy Hall, classmates, donated a photo he took of Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island to the class. The framed photo was auctioned during the event with the proceeds going to the Glynn Academy Class of 1967 Scholarship Fun, which is given to a deserving Glynn Academy graduate seeking to continue their education at the College of Coastal Georgia. The auction raised $615. Pictured are Andy Hall, artist, left, and Roger Jones, highest bidder.