Submitted by Kaitlyn Cenicola
The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 Scholarship, a component fund of The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, awards an annual $2,500 academic scholarship to one deserving Glynn Academy graduate to honor class of 1969 classmates no longer with them “Gone, But Not Forgotten.”
The scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to a graduating senior who did not meet the standards for the Georgia HOPE Scholarship, but otherwise demonstrated characteristics of a dedicated student. The goal is that with financial assistance during the first year of college, the awarded student will raise his or her GPA enough to qualify for the HOPE Scholarship by the end of the first semester at a Georgia public college.
This year’s 2022 GA Class of 1969 Scholarship recipient is Marisela Guerrero-Gomez, a first-generation college student who plans to attend The College of Coastal Georgia. During high school, Marisela completed multiple dual-enrollment, advanced, and honors courses while participating in Glynn Academy’s Color Guard.
Pictured are committee member Tannis Parker, from left; recipient Marisela Guerrero-Gomez; recipient’s mother Rosa Gomez Cruz; and committee chairman Stewart Pittman in front of the bell, donated by the student council class of 1969.