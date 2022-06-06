060622_GAscholar

Submitted by Kaitlyn Cenicola

The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 Scholarship, a component fund of The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, awards an annual $2,500 academic scholarship to one deserving Glynn Academy graduate to honor class of 1969 classmates no longer with them “Gone, But Not Forgotten.”

The scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to a graduating senior who did not meet the standards for the Georgia HOPE Scholarship, but otherwise demonstrated characteristics of a dedicated student. The goal is that with financial assistance during the first year of college, the awarded student will raise his or her GPA enough to qualify for the HOPE Scholarship by the end of the first semester at a Georgia public college.

This year’s 2022 GA Class of 1969 Scholarship recipient is Marisela Guerrero-Gomez, a first-generation college student who plans to attend The College of Coastal Georgia. During high school, Marisela completed multiple dual-enrollment, advanced, and honors courses while participating in Glynn Academy’s Color Guard.

Pictured are committee member Tannis Parker, from left; recipient Marisela Guerrero-Gomez; recipient’s mother Rosa Gomez Cruz; and committee chairman Stewart Pittman in front of the bell, donated by the student council class of 1969.

More from this section

Primary runoff election set for June 21

Primary runoff election set for June 21

Early voting for the primary runoff could begin as early as June 13, but the actual start date will depend on how soon the local elections office receives material from the state that it needs to begin testing voting machines.

Cumberland going cashless

Cumberland going cashless

Only mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees will be accepted at Cumberland Island National Seashore beginning July 1.

County approves roundabout design funding

County approves roundabout design funding

The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…