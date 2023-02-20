Submitted By Erica Veal
The Glynn Academy chapter of FBLA recently attended the Region 3 Leadership Conference at Brunswick High School, and for the first time in chapter history returned home with the Region 3 Sweepstakes Championship trophy. Sixty members competed with 34 competitors advancing to the State Leadership Conference in Atlanta on March 9 to 12.
First place winners included Gaje Manning and Seth Collins (banking and financial systems); Gaje Manning (business management); James Neal and Jason Young (digital video projection); James Neal (electronic career portfolio); Wyatt Wilson (help desk); Brayden Neill (introduction to financial math); Vincent Higgins (sports and entertainment management); Madison Pruitt (word processing); Alexandra Cheong, Fisher Giannotti and Hayden Hancock (graphic design); Lexi Veal, Elly Wills and Abigail Winford (introduction to business presentation); Blake Scarbrough (introduction to public speaking); and Katie Hickson, Olivia Jarrell and Sara Jane Veal (sales presentation).
Second place winners include Seth Collins (business management); Hiya Patel, AnnaHardin Booker and Maura Dooley (international business); Emmeline Griffith (introduction to business communication); Grace DuMortier, Alaura Noser and Emily Brantley (event planning); Brayden Neill (introduction to information technology); and Wyatt Wilson and Brooke Strickland (website design).
Pictured on the front row are Katie Hickson, from left, Taryn Fenwick, Wynslett Wills, Lexi Veal, Elly Wills, Abigail Winford, Justin Puryear, Erica Veal, Olivia Jarrell, Sara Jane Veal, Camille McDaniel, Emily Brantley, Alaura Noser, Hiya Patel, Cindy Perry and Tripp Squires
On the second row are Gavin Wells, from left, Hayden Hancock, Alexandra Cheong, Fisher Giannotti, Vincent Higgins, Nick DeLeo, James Neal, Riley Pegram, Julia Jarrell, Blake Scarbrough, Logan Prescott, Alexandria Hall, Wyatt Wilson, Brooke Strickland and Lindsay Mangieri.