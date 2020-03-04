Lewis Glenn was presented with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s 2019 Rodriguez Service Award, which honors exemplary acts of stewardship and service to the society. Lewis has served on the board of directors since 2014, and in 2017 became president of the organization. Lewis’ tireless energy, unceasing generosity, and contagious enthusiasm for the Society provided the leadership necessary to complete the new World War II Home Front Museum.
Pictured are Kevin Lokey, society board president, from left; Lewis Glenn, recipient of the 2019 Rodriguez Service Award; Sherri Jones, society executive director.