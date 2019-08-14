Submitted by Mary Lou Folts
Planning has begun for this year’s major Golden Isles Youth Orchestra fundraiser, a recital of opera and show tunes to be performed by 60-plus student musicians along with some special guests. The event will take place on Oct. 20 at the Cloister on Sea Island.
Pictured are board planning committee members, standing, Lynda Bisher, from left, Jackie Bryant, Barbara Sullivan, Helen Billings, Judy Benjamin, Tom Heagy, and recital co-chair Russ Marane. Seated are Jane Thau, from left, Mike Cherne, John Girton, recital co-chair Gordon Strother and Terry Friddle.