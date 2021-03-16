032221_giyo2

Submitted by JoAnn Davis

For the past year, the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s (GIYO) mantra has been “We are still here.” Board members and friends of GIYO gathered on March 13 to package informational materials for the group’s annual community fundraiser appeal. It included a traditional newsletter describing the specific challenges caused by COVID-19 and updated information on how GIYO has pivoted to continue, despite masks and the ban on group gatherings, many of its most successful instructional programs for area children.

Board member John Girton is coordinating this year’s fundraising campaign.

Picture are Barbara Smith, from left, Judy Benjamin, Lynda Bisher, Susan Shipman, Eaddy Sams and Julianne Temple.

