Submitted by Barbara Stevenson
Middle School and High School Girl Scouts from the Marshes of Glynn Service Unit gathered to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Sears Manor Nursing Home along with the residents. Scarfs made by the Girls Scouts were distributed to the residents. Sears Manors social worker Donna Turner held lively games of BINGO with the residents and the Girl Scouts who offered their assistance. Boxes of donated Girl Scout Cookies were awarded to the BINGO winners, making this a fun time for all who participated. Pictured are the Girl Scouts who participated.