Submitted by Lynda Houghton
The Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts recently performed a solemn flag retirement ceremony at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Those in attendance were juniors Sabrina Briggs, Caitlyn Tigani and Katie Newman. Assisting with the ceremony were troop leaders Laura Pittman, Margaret Laurens and Lynda Houghton, along with Steve Pittman.
The Girl Scouts disassembled 16 home/school sized flags, eight Georgia state flags and two 26x40 flags and burned them according to the United States Flag Code. Pictured are Katie Newman, from left, Caitlyn Tigani, Sabrina Briggs and Margaret Laurens at the ceremony.