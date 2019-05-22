Submitted by Melinda Lemmond
Girl Scout Troop 30024 decided to donate non-slip socks to the Brunswick hospital as its take action project.
They picked out characters they thought the children would enjoy including Paw Patrol, Shopkins, Toy Story, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Sunny Day, Minecraft, unicorns, Justice League and Puppy Dog Pals. The group purchased more than 130 pairs of socks ranging in size from 18 months to size 4. The girls added puffy paint to the bottom of each sock making it non-slip.
Pictured are Anna Fowler of the Southeast Georgia Health System, from left, Kendall Lemmond, Emily Beckelhimer, Isabella Camargo and Hazel Morris.