Submitted by Laura Young
Krysta Merical of St. Marys recently completed a garden project for her Girl Scout Silver Award at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Senior Care Center in St. Marys.
Krysta wrote letters to Ace Hardware and Lowes in Kingsland requesting assistance with resources and, together, the stores donated two small bird feeders, two birdhouses, bags of soil and seasonal flowers and plants. She also received a donation of flowers from Peters Landscaping & Lawn Care in Kingsland and a plant from Donini’s Florist & Nursery in St. Marys.
Then, with the help of her grandmother, Carol Armstrong, Krysta used the donated items to enhance the Senior Care Center in St. Marys garden area, creating a beautiful space for the residents to enjoy. Pictured is Krysta Merical.