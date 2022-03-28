032822_buster
Submitted by Love Merrym

The Golden Isles Retired Education Association was recently awarded the Unit of Distinction and the Unit of Excellence by the Georgia Retired Educators Association. GIREA received individual awards for handbook, history, scrapbook, local Officers report, newsletter, public relations, scholarship, volunteer service and 7 % membership growth.

Dr. Buster Evans, executive director of the teacher retirement system, spoke extensively to the group about services.

Evans is pictured.

