Submitted by Love Merryman
Oatanisha Dawson, Ph.D., principal at Goodyear Elementary School, shared strategies for productive learning at a recent meeting of the Golden Isles Retired Educators Association held at First United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick.
Dawson has worked at every level within the Glynn County School System, from paraprofessional to teacher, and then assistant principal at multiple schools before becoming principal of Goodyear Elementary.
She shared her personal experience, as well as ideas for increasing bonding and community support while guiding students. Dawson is pictured.