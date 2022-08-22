Submitted by Heather Heath

Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will hold auditions for the annual production of “A Christmas Carol” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 and from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30. Auditions will take place at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.

There are roles for men and women, ages 16 and up as well as some youth roles are available. Rehearsal will begin in late October.

Auditions will involve cold readings from the script so there is nothing to prepare.

Those interested in auditioning should respond their attendance by calling 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org. For those who are interested but cannot attend either August date or simply want additional information, should contact GIAH.

