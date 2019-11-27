Submitted by Joy Elliott
GIFT was the recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Civic Organization Grand Award a the recent Excellence in Urban Forestry Awards Luncheon at the annual Georgia Tree Council Conference. The award recognizes exceptional efforts to protect and promote Georgia’s urban forests.
Nominated by the Brunswick Tree Board, GIFT’s application highlighted the education, tree planting and advocacy activities that define its mission. With the support of 200 donors and friends, GIFT has presented educational programming to 800 elementary students and 250 adults. GIFT was instrumental in the adoption of a new tree preservation ordinance for St. Simons Island. The Business Award recognizes business owners who utilize building practices that protect mature tree canopy.
Pictured are GIFT president Sandy Turbidy, second from left, and secretary-treasurer Miriam Lancaster accepting the award on behalf of past and present board members, supporters and donors.