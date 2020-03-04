Submitted by Joy Elliot
Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) recently hosted tree preservationist William DeVos for its annual Georgia Arbor Day lecture. DeVos educated and entertained 80 participants with his presentation “Tree Care Concepts — Ordinary to Extraordinary” featuring unique measures taken to retain and protect specimen trees throughout the world. Georgia Arbor Day is celebrated in February to recognize the perfect time for planting trees in our southern climate. The event was co-sponsored by the Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
Pictured with DeVos are GIFT board members Miriam Lancaster, from left, Sandy Turbidy, DeVos, and GIFT board members Dottie Fielder and Chris Curry.