Joy Elliott
In celebration of Georgia Arbor Week, Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) and The Marshes of Glynn Libraries presented “A Year in the Life of Trees.” A panel consisting of Mike Pavlis, an ISA certified arborist, Resa Dollar and Anne Ditmer, both landscape professionals, discussed when and how to plant, prune and care for trees throughout the calendar year. The program included a live demonstration of correct planting and pruning techniques. Pictured are attendees at the seminar.