Submitted by Joy Elliott
In Celebration of Georgia Arbor Week, GIFT and Coastal Greenery visited two elementary schools. This year’s schools were St. Simons Elementary and Burroughs-Molette Elementary.
The students listened to a reading of “The Lorax” and board members assisted students in tree related activities. Then GIFT Board members, along with Jeffrey Johns and Coastal Greenery staff, helped each student plant a tree seedling to take home. During these activities, the kids learn about trees, ask lots of questions and learn how to take care of their tree. Pictured are the GIFT members with the students.