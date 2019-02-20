Submitted by Jenny Humphries
Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) celebrated Georgia Arbor Week with several activities that included visiting local elementary schools. Third-grade students at Oglethorpe Elementary planted their own trees to take home.
Coastal Greenery and other GIFT members were on hand to lead the children through the process. They furnished pots, soil, and a helping hand to make sure everyone had a potted tree to take home. Pictured are students with representatives of Coastal Greenery.