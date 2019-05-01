Submitted by Jenny Humphries
Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) recently awarded The Village Inn and Pub their 2019 Annual Business Award for their efforts to preserve and protect the trees of the Golden Isles.
George and Michelle Stewart built the business from a 1930s beach cottage. They instituted a “no cutting” plan for the trees surrounding the Mallery St. location. Their HOA and neighbors supported their efforts, and today the inn is still enclosed in trees.
Pictured on the back row are Chelsea Hill, left, and Michelle Stewart. On the second row are Judie Mattie, left, George Stewart, Sandy Turbidy. Dan Breton and Jenny Humphries are in the foreground.