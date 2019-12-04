Gibbons honored by Omega Psi Phi

Audrey Gibbons was recently awarded the Citizen of the Year award by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. She was chosen based on her involvement with the county, as well as the Democratic party.
Pictured are Gibbons, left, and her mentor, Mario Pacella.
Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently hosted its Crusaders Autumn Bash, the private school’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised enable the school to continue its mission to nourish and enrich students in a Christ-centered community, while providing a rigorous academic program.