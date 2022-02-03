Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently inducted new officers. Outgoing president Pat Porto passed the gavel to incoming president Kathleen Orians Dawson.
Hilda Hagarty, president of the Southeast Region, installed the panel of new officers for 2022 to 2024. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwcga@gmail.com.
Pictured are Jeanette Pewitt, treasurer, from left; Sheila Ledford, corresponding secretary; Gail Cowan, first vice president;Penny Smith, parliamentarian; Kathleen Orians Dawson, president; Lillie Smith, second vice president; and Vicky Jefferis, secretary.