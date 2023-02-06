Submitted by Tiffany King
Dr. Lydia Watkins, dean of the school of nursing and health sciences at the College of Coastal Georgia, was recently presented with a check from the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club for the organization’s nursing scholarship at the college.
The scholarship benefits non-traditional nursing students from Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley or Wayne counties. The Brunswick Woman’s Club has been a longtime supporter of the college and has been offering this scholarship since 1967. After the presentation, club members were taken on a tour of the nursing school to see where students are learning to be future healthcare professionals.
Pictured on the back row are Pat Porto, from left, Lillie Smith, Rosemarie Myrick, Sheron Miller and Jeannette Pruitt. On the front row are Kay Taylor, from left, Dr. Lydia Watkins, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club President Kathleen Orians Dawson, Penny Smith and Deb Ault Cafferty.