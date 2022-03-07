Submitted by Pat Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, Glynn County Sponsor of the STAR program 2022, joins with the PAGE Foundation to announce the winners of the STAR Students and teachers for the Glynn County Schools and the SYSTEM winner. They were announced during a luncheon at Heritage Oak Golf Club in Brunswick.
The student winners were Liam Nunn, Brunswick High School; Andrew Kaminer, Frederica Academy; and Garrett Mallette, Glynn Academy. To become a STAR student, a high school senior must have the highest score on the SAT in his or her class and be in the top 10 percent of their class.
The teacher winners were Linda Rooks, Brunswick High; Julie Boatright, Frederica Academy; and Robert Henry, Glynn Academy.
The club will pay for the students to move on to the regional and state categories. Pictured are Garrell Mallette, from left, Andrew Kaminer and Liam Nunn.