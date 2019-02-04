Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Brunswick is an 100-year-old service club, which is part of the national organization. It was originally granted a small strip of land in Selden Park in 1979 by the city of Brunswick, where the group erected their “Woman’s Club of Brunswick” sign. After 40 years, the group voted to repair the sign. Sign-A-Rama created the sign and the city’s public works department fixed a spotlight that shines on it.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Brunswick meets at 12:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Golden Corral, please email us at brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Clara Fiveash, from left; Kathleen Orians Dawson, president; Vicky Jefferis, secretary; Hilda Hagarty, second vice president and Southeast District president; Linda Nelson, first vice president and membership chair; Penny Smith, parliamentarian; Merena Shannon, conservation chair; Lillie Smith, home life chair; Pat Porto, treasurer and public relations chair.