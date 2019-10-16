Submitted by Pat Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently presented a donation to the Glynn Community Crisis Center in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the organization, 149 Georgians died due to domestic violence in 2018 (the most recent data available.
For more information about the Woman’s Club, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Lillie Smith, Dottie Bromley, executive director of the Glynn Community Crisis Center and Pat Porto of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.