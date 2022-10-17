Submitted by Patricia Porto
The Southeast district meeting of the GFWC was recently held in Statesboro. Three members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club attended.
In addition to the business conducted, the group exchanged project ideas, enjoyed game fundraising and heard remarks from GFWC Georgia State president Kim Sekulow thanking members for the outpouring of food donations brought in by members for her domestic violence shelter Special Project.
Pictured are Penny Smith, Southeast district second vice-president of Brunswick Woman’s Club; Emily Proctor, Southeast district first vice-president; Barbara Scott, Southeast district president; Kathleen Orians Dawson, Brunswick Woman’s Club president and Southeast district treasurer; Kim Sekulow, GFWC Georgia president and Pat Porto, Brunswick Woman’s Club, former president and public relations chair.