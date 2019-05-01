Submitted by Pat Porto
Seven members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club attended the South East District meeting in Millen. Those were Kathleen Orians Dawson, president; Hilda Hagarty, second vice president; Angel Porch, public issues chair; Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls chair; Lillie Smith, Home Life chair, Peggy Tuten, International Outreach Chair, and Gail Cowan, Arts Chair were there to accept first place awards for the club in arts, conservation, education, home life and public issues categories. The club also received the Award of Excellence for Tallulah Falls School. Hilda Hagarty was elected president of the district for the next two years.
The Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs held its annual state convention at Lake Blackshear shortly thereafter which was attended by Kathleen Orians Dawson, Hilda Hagarty and Penny Smith.
Member Pat Porto was awarded first prize in the World in Pictures contest for her photo and Vicky Jefferis received an honorable mention. Porto’s photo will go on to the national contest.
Pictured are Hilda Hagarty, second vice president, from left; Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls chair, and Kathleen Orians Dawson, president.