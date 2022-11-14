110522_jensen

Submitted by Patricia Porto

Almost 200 GFWC club members from the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina gathered for four days at the Holiday Inn on Jekyll Island for the GFWC Southern Region Convention. It was hosted by the club members from Georgia led by its region president Joyce Johnston as well as international president, Debra Strahanoski.

Noel Jensen was guest speaker at the Saturday luncheon. He shared tourism statistics concerning Jekyll. He is pictured at the event.

