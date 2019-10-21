Submitted by Vicky Jefferis
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club hosted two speakers at its recent meeting.
Lydia Watkins, distinguished dean of nursing and health sciences at the College of Coastal Georgia, spoke about the school’s degree programs in nursing and health sciences.
The college’s focus is on student success, and she is proud to report its graduates have a track record of passing the licensing examination at a rate at or near the top of all schools in Georgia and nationally. The second speaker was Hilda Hagarty, GFWC Georgia’s Southeast District president.
She spoke about upcoming GFWC Georgia district and state events, as well as the 2020 GFWC International Convention.
Pictured are Sharon Fraind, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club education chair, from left, and Lydia Watkins.