Submitted by Vicky Jefferis

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club hosted Virginia Pearson recently at its general meeting. She gave a presentation about Wreaths Across America. This program goes back several decades when a young paperboy visited Arlington National Cemetery.

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club contribution will purchase more wreaths to add to those donated by Worcester Wreath Co. and will be placed worldwide on Dec. 14. Pictured are Virginia Pearson, left, and GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club president, Kathleen Orians Dawson.

More from this section

Kiwanis inducts new member

The Kiwanis Club recently welcomed new member Keith Ingalls. He represents the corporate membership of Peachtree Pest Control, which has been an active and financial supporter of Kiwanis Serving the Children of the World.

JWAGI joins the Junior League

The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles announced that they have become the newest affiliating member of the Association of Junior Leagues International and will now be known as the Junior League of the Golden Isles (JLGI).

Rotary Club raises money to end polio

To celebrate World Polio Day, the four Rotary Clubs in Glynn County held a social to help raise awareness and money for polio prevention vaccination. The event was held at the Marshside Grill in Brunswick. This was the first time a joint event was held by all four Glynn County Rotary Clubs t…