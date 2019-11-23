Submitted by Vicky Jefferis
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club hosted Virginia Pearson recently at its general meeting. She gave a presentation about Wreaths Across America. This program goes back several decades when a young paperboy visited Arlington National Cemetery.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club contribution will purchase more wreaths to add to those donated by Worcester Wreath Co. and will be placed worldwide on Dec. 14. Pictured are Virginia Pearson, left, and GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club president, Kathleen Orians Dawson.