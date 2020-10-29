Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club held its October meeting at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club with social distancing and masks.
Maria Gamble, executive director of Saved by Grace, detailed the work accomplished by the volunteers and co-founder Donna Howard, together with the support of Rhema Community Church.
Saved By Grace has moved to a new facility off of Hwy. 341, which has 14 beds, and includes bathing and laundry facilities and all utilities.
The nonprofit also provides addresses for use in job searches.
Over the course of a year, they have housed more than 90 people with an individual having a 30-day limit stay.
Pictured is Maria Gamble, executive director of Saved By Grace receiving a donation from Lillie Smith, health and wellness chair, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.