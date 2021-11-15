Submitted by Pat Porto
Members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club hosted Quilts of Valor at its October meeting at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Bette Stewart and her local volunteers explained that more than 300,000 quilts have been made by their nonprofit organization, which presents handmade quilts to service members and veterans. Stewart also shared information about club member Peggy Tuten’s exemplary days of military service as a nurse in Vietnam. The visiting women then offered Tuten a quilt.
The club presented Quilts of Valor with a check for supplies.
Pictured are Bev Agut, from left, Darlene Wilder, Peggy Tuten, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, Deena Hooch, Bette Stewart and Laurie Wright.