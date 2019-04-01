Submitted by Patricia Porto
Lynda Dalton-Gallagher, owner of the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre and Soglo Gallery, was the guest speaker at the March meeting of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club held at Golden Corral.
An avid historian together with her tour guide’s background, Dalton- Gallagher explained how various historical events played a role in today’s arts environment in the Golden Isles. The GFWC offered a check to Dalton-Gallagher which was donated to The Well, a homeless day shelter in downtown Brunswick.
Pictured are Gail Cowan, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club’s art chair, left, and Lynda Dalton-Gallagher, of the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre and SoGlo Gallery.