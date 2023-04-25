Submitted by Patricia Porto
Penny Smith, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club Tallulah Falls School chair, arranged for Jimmy Franklin, dean of students to of Tallulah Falls School, to be the guest speaker at the March meeting held at First United Methodist Church.
The school was founded by and is still supported by the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs. Franklin shared events happening at the school.
Club members plan to meet with Franklin and the eighth-graders who once again will return to Coastal Georgia on May 1.
Pictured are Jimmy Franklin, left, accepting donation from Penny Smith.