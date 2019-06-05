Submitted by Patricia Porto
The Brunswick Woman’s Club recently held its Day of Service project on at Morningstar Children & Family Services.
Members spent their time painting, sewing, shopping, hanging valences and curtains, as well as placing new rugs and pillows. It was a special day in the state of Georgia as all 85 woman’s clubs held events in their cities.
The GFWC Woman’s Club will begin its regular meetings again in the fall, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Golden Corral in Brunswick. For information about the club, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured seated at the Day of Service are Hilda Hagarty, from left and Linda Nelson. Standing are Lillie Smith, from left, Pat Porto, Kathleen Orians Dawson, President, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, Vicky Jefferis, McCleary Baker, cottage supervisor at Morningstar Children Children & Family Services, Joyce Scribner and Merena Shannon.