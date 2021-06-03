Submitted by Kathleen Dawson
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club participated in the GFWC Georgia Day of Service. In addition to the club’s Ronald McDonald House donations, they also decided to “Pack the Pantry” at Nunnally House in Brunswick. It is located adjacent to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital and offers rooms for cancer patients receiving treatment, families of critical care patients, medical students and on-call staff. It was built, furnished and donated to the SGHS Foundation by Hugh Nunnally and family. GFWC members donated food items such as individually packaged snacks, cookies, crackers, granola bars, instant oatmeal and more.
Pictured are Penny Smith, from left, Hilda Hagarty, Lillie Smith, Peggy Tuten, Kathleen Orians Dawson, Vicky Jefferis, Pat Porto and Kay Taylor with the donations.